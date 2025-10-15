Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 06:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Beyond KYC: Lenders turn to 'alternative' data to assess risk, detect fraud

Beyond KYC: Lenders turn to 'alternative' data to assess risk, detect fraud

Risk assessment firms are using data available publicly or obtained through user consent but is not available through credit bureaus to detect mule accounts, syndicates, and risky borrowers

fintech funding India 2025, Q1 2025 fintech investment, fintech funding slowdown, fintech SRO India, Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment, Traxcn funding report, Neha Singh Tracxn, Sugandh Saxena fintech, RBI fintech regulations, Indian finte
premium

Imaging: Ajay Mohanty

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Platforms that make decisions on risk levels are using alternative data sources to help lenders detect syndicates attempting to access credit from regulated entities as well as to enable faster, more accurate underwriting to new-to-credit (NTC) users.
 
Companies are also training models on multiple forms of alternative data such as location data, third party app usage, SMS data, payments transaction behaviour, and metadata on location of a user, among others, to further enable underwriting to NTC customers.
 
The detection of syndicates stems from analysing various forms of alternative data — such as multiple government IDs linked to a single mobile
Topics : KYC Startup Companies
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon