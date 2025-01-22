Budget 2025: Ed-tech sector seeks tax relief, funds for AI-driven education

With the 2025 Union Budget around the corner, the ed-tech sector is rallying for initiatives to address affordability, accessibility, and technological advancements.

While emphasising the need for government support in promoting artificial intelligence (AI) adoption and fostering collaborations with traditional institutions, industry leaders are also calling for Goods and Services Tax (GST) exemptions, interest-free loans for economically weaker students, and enhanced digital infrastructure in underserved areas.

India’s ed-tech market, valued at $7.5 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $29 billion by 2030, according to an IAMAI-Grant Thornton report.

GST exemptions

To make education affordable for economically weaker students, ed-tech