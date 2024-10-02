Can live events become the next big growth driver for Swiggy, Zomato?

Fans of English rock band Coldplay were left distraught after tickets to their Mumbai show on ticket booking platform BookMyShow sold out within minutes of going live at 12 pm on September 22.

Within minutes, tickets reappeared on resale websites at exorbitant prices. This prompted cries of foul play from eager fans. The next day, BookMyShow CEO Ashish Hemjarani was summoned by the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing for questioning over alleged black marketing of tickets for the concerts.

While the ticket crisis left Coldplay fans disappointed, it also showcased the unprecedented demand for live experiences among Indian consumers,