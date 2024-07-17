Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Cropin unveils Sage: AI-powered agri-intelligence for global agriculture

Cropin's Sage aims to revolutionise agriculture by enabling seed manufacturers, food processors and govt to make informed decisions based on real-time data on cultivation practices, climate, soil etc

Cropin, Krishna Kumar
Premium

Krishna Kumar, Founder & CEO, Cropin

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 3:41 PM IST
Despite their critical role in human civilization, agriculture and food systems often lack robust digital infrastructure. Historically, stakeholders rarely had access to the kind of agri-intelligence needed to make informed decisions.

Here comes Cropin Technology: a global agtech company that is addressing this gap by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI). The firm on Wednesday announced the launch of Sage, the real-time agri-intelligence solution powered by Google Gemini. 

Cropin Sage converts the world’s agricultural landscape into a proprietary grid-based map with options of 3x3 meters, 10x10 meters, or 5x5 kilometres. The firm said this delivers data and intelligence with unprecedented scale,

Also Read

AI, Artificial Intelligence

India's AI law to focus on innovation, may skip penalties for violations

Artificial intelligence

Nearly 20,000 employees to be trained in GenAI every quarter: HCLTech

Less than two years since generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) came to the market, organisations are discovering that instead of automating away jobs, the technology is boosting workers' performance. That's one of the key findings of Freshworks

Volatile market, policy issues cause a drop in India's AI startup funding

Elon Musk, Tesla

Elon Musk may delay in Aug 8 robotaxi unveil event to make design change

OpenAI

OpenAI whistleblowers ask SEC to examine firm's agreements with employees

Topics : Artificial intelligence Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayStocks to Watch TodayMuharram 2024 QuotesDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayDevshayani Ekadashi 2024Silver Trading Strategy TodayBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon