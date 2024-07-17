Cropin unveils Sage: AI-powered agri-intelligence for global agriculture

Despite their critical role in human civilization, agriculture and food systems often lack robust digital infrastructure. Historically, stakeholders rarely had access to the kind of agri-intelligence needed to make informed decisions.

Here comes Cropin Technology: a global agtech company that is addressing this gap by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI). The firm on Wednesday announced the launch of Sage, the real-time agri-intelligence solution powered by Google Gemini.

Cropin Sage converts the world’s agricultural landscape into a proprietary grid-based map with options of 3x3 meters, 10x10 meters, or 5x5 kilometres. The firm said this delivers data and intelligence with unprecedented scale,