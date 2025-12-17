Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 06:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Eternal's Deepinder Goyal tops Hurun-IDFC FIRST millennia list 2025

Eternal's Deepinder Goyal tops Hurun-IDFC FIRST millennia list 2025

Deepinder Goyal ranks first on the Hurun-IDFC FIRST Top 200 list of self-made entrepreneurs of the millennia, as newer consumer-focused ventures reshape India's wealth hierarchy

Deepinder Goyal, CEO, Eternal

Prachi Pisal Satara
Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

Deepinder Goyal of Eternal has topped the IDFC FIRST Private Banking–Hurun India Top 200 Self-made Entrepreneurs of the Millennia 2025 list with a valuation of Rs 3.2 trillion, up 27 per cent from last year.
 
Radhakishan Damani of Avenue Supermarts, last year’s leader, slipped to second place with a valuation of Rs 3 trillion, down 13 per cent year-on-year. Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal of InterGlobe Aviation debuted in third place with a company valuation of Rs 2.2 trillion.
 
What is the Hurun-IDFC FIRST millennia list?
  The list features self-made Indian entrepreneurs who have created the most valuable companies
