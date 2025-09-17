Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 05:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
E-com firms focus on cybersecurity ahead of high-volume festive season

E-com firms focus on cybersecurity ahead of high-volume festive season

As the e-commerce ecosystem gears up for robusts festival sales companies are increasingly turning up their cybersecurity measures to prevent fraud that typically spikes around this time

At a panel organised by PHDCCI this week, e-commerce majors Amazon, Flipkart, and Meesho called for industry-wide collaboration to curb fraudulent sellers.

Peerzada AbrarUdisha SrivastavAjinkya Kawale Bengaluru/Delhi/Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

A Mumbai woman recently received her e-commerce order as expected, but days later found herself fielding persistent calls from 'delivery agents' who demanded payment for a duplicate parcel she never ordered. The caller even sent tracking details and insisted on an OTP to 'cancel' the delivery.
 
In truth, it was all fake, a sophisticated scam that seeks to exploit the trust consumers place in now-familiar logistics processes.
 
The incident is not an isolated one, reflecting a troubling surge in e-commerce fraud as India approaches its peak festive shopping season. Experts estimate that online fraud incidents typically spike by 20-25 per
