Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 06:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Electric ride-hailing startup BluSmart may opt for hybrid model of ops

Electric ride-hailing startup BluSmart may opt for hybrid model of ops

Services likely to be offered on Uber as well

EV car
Premium

Electric ride-hailing startup BluSmart may opt for hybrid model of ops

Shreya JaiShivani Shinde New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 6:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

BluSmart, the all-electric ride-hailing startup, is looking to go for a hybrid model of operations wherein its services would be available on its own app as well as Uber’s platform, the largest player in the ride-hailing arena. According to sources, BluSmart electric vehicle (EV) cabs would run on the Uber platform under the Uber Green category, which offers electric options. 
Uber Green is live in four cities, and its green services have been launched in partnership with fleet partners — Lithium Urban Technologies, Everest Fleet, Moove, and Refex Green Mobility. This is part of Uber’s global initiative to become a
Topics : Uber cabs taxi online travel

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon