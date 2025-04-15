Electric ride-hailing startup BluSmart may opt for hybrid model of ops

BluSmart, the all-electric ride-hailing startup, is looking to go for a hybrid model of operations wherein its services would be available on its own app as well as Uber’s platform, the largest player in the ride-hailing arena. According to sources, BluSmart electric vehicle (EV) cabs would run on the Uber platform under the Uber Green category, which offers electric options.

Uber Green is live in four cities, and its green services have been launched in partnership with fleet partners — Lithium Urban Technologies, Everest Fleet, Moove, and Refex Green Mobility. This is part of Uber’s global initiative to become a