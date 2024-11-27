ePlane to trial drone surveillance with Railways, flying taxis by 2026

The ePlane Company, an innovative leader in India’s electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) space, is in the process of tying up with Indian Railways for the surveillance of select tracks in South India on a trial basis, a top company official told Business Standard.

It is also working on introducing electric flying taxis for passengers by the second half of 2026. Additionally, the company is in talks with industry majors such as PowerGrid, ONGC, and Indian Oil Corporation for the surveillance of power lines, oil fields, and gas pipelines. This comes after ePlane announced the successful closure of a