Business Standard
Home / Companies / Start Ups / ePlane to trial drone surveillance with Railways, flying taxis by 2026

ePlane to trial drone surveillance with Railways, flying taxis by 2026

The ePlane Company is targeting commercial cargo operations in 2025 and passenger flying taxis by 2026

The prototype for ePlane’s flying taxi is a two-seater capable of handling 200 kilograms and achieving speeds of around 180 kilometres per hour.
Premium

The prototype for ePlane’s flying taxi is a two-seater capable of handling 200 kilograms and achieving speeds of around 180 kilometres per hour.

Shine Jacob Chennai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The ePlane Company, an innovative leader in India’s electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) space, is in the process of tying up with Indian Railways for the surveillance of select tracks in South India on a trial basis, a top company official told Business Standard.
 
It is also working on introducing electric flying taxis for passengers by the second half of 2026. Additionally, the company is in talks with industry majors such as PowerGrid, ONGC, and Indian Oil Corporation for the surveillance of power lines, oil fields, and gas pipelines. This comes after ePlane announced the successful closure of a
Topics : passenger drones Drones in India Drone race commercial drones Drones

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon