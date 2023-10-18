close
Exits abound for Indian angel investment platforms despite funding slowdown

As venture capital funding slows down in India, early-stage investors find solace in lucrative exits, bolstering the credibility and appeal of the angel investment asset class

startups, funding, business
Premium

So far in 2023, IPV has logged 14 exits, 11 of which are already closed with an average IRR of 61 per cent | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 4:19 PM IST
Even as the Indian startup ecosystem faces a decline in venture capital funding, a phenomenon dubbed the "funding winter," earlier bets by angel investors are now paying off.

Several angel investment platforms have recorded noteworthy early-stage exits this year. Gurugram-based Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) is a case in point. It has demonstrated an impressive exit performance this year, most recently with its exit from the business-to-business e-commerce startup Koovers in September. IPV realised a 2.1-fold month-on-month return at an internal rate

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 4:18 PM IST

