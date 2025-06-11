Flexiloans raises ₹375 crore in Series C funding led by BII, others

FlexiLoans.com (Flexiloans), an MSME-focused digital lending NBFC, announced a fund raise of ₹375 crore in its Series C funding round. This follows a ₹290 crore infusion in September 2024, taking the total funds raised to ₹665 crore over the past six months.

The round was led by existing prominent global and domestic investors — Fundamentum, Accion Digital Transformation, Nuveen, Maj Invest — along with new investor British International Investment (BII), the UK’s development finance institution.

The investment comprises both primary equity to fuel operational expansion and secondary transactions to facilitate liquidity for existing investors. Prior to this round, the company