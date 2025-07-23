Gaming firm MPL bets on AI to boost development cycles, write code faster

Artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer an ancillary for software teams; it is the new engine that is driving development speed at scale. Even fast-moving yet nascent industries are tapping into it to improve product pipelines in a bid to ship features faster, though not without its limitations.

Take the case of Mobile Premier League (MPL), an online gaming platform. When it comes to changing the workflows or pushing minor features, the company is encouraging its developers to outsource repetitive tasks to an AI agent or code editors.

“We are trying to figure out how we can adopt AI in