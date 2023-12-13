Sensex (0.05%)
Google supports women-led AI startups in tech innovation, sustainability

Google for Startups Accelerator programme is designed to enable women entrepreneurs who are using technology to solve complex problems and are making a positive impact on society

Anshul Goyal and Anshika Parihar, Co-Founders, Amply
Anshul Goyal and Anshika Parihar, Co-Founders, Amply

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
8 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 5:01 PM IST
Tech giant Google is backing women-led startups which are using artificial intelligence (AI) technology in their innovations ranging from making electricity distribution smart, and managing building operations autonomously to enabling organ transplantation.

The company is backing them up through its Google for Startups Accelerator (GFSA) Program for women founders. The programme is designed to enable women entrepreneurs in India who are using technology to solve complex problems and are making a positive impact on society.

“From a technology perspective, a lot of them (women founders) have focused on AI,” said Paul Ravindranath, Programme Manager, Google for Startups Accelerator Programme. “But here we are looking at companies that are not necessarily AI-first firms, but it can be part of their solutions.

Topics : Google Artificial intelligence Startup India Startups

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 4:52 PM IST

