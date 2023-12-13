Google supports women-led AI startups in tech innovation, sustainability

Tech giant Google is backing women-led startups which are using artificial intelligence (AI) technology in their innovations ranging from making electricity distribution smart, and managing building operations autonomously to enabling organ transplantation.

The company is backing them up through its Google for Startups Accelerator (GFSA) Program for women founders. The programme is designed to enable women entrepreneurs in India who are using technology to solve complex problems and are making a positive impact on society.

“From a technology perspective, a lot of them (women founders) have focused on AI,” said Paul Ravindranath, Programme Manager, Google for Startups Accelerator Programme. “But here we are looking at companies that are not necessarily AI-first firms, but it can be part of their solutions.