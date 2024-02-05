History set to be made: India's first pvt launchpad readies for takeoff

At Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota — a place that marked the majority of golden moments in the Indian space sector — another history is set to be made. Preparations are in the final stages by the Chennai-headquartered space-tech startup Agnikul Cosmos for the maiden launch of India’s first-ever private launchpad and the second rocket launch by a private sector player.

Srinath Ravichandran, co-founder and chief executive officer of Agnikul, told Business Standard that if final steps are cleared, its launch vehicle Agnibaan will take off from Sriha-rikota during the current financial year itself. Agnibaan is a two-stage launch