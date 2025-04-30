How the 10-min househelp service is helping both sides of the service

One of the banes of modern urban living is finding reliable house help. With long commutes and longer workhours, many professionals simply cannot find dependable domestic workers to handle their household work.

Enter technology. From helping to connect with full- or part-time house help, some companies have now moved on to a quick-commerce model of sending someone over in 10 minutes if your usual staff doesn't show up or you next an extra pair of hands at home. So far, though, only two players have entered the 10-minute service offering: Mumbai-based Snabbit and Urban Company, a unicorn in the professional