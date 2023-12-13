How Varun and Ghazal Alagh's Mamaearth became profitable D2C empire

In a beauty and personal care (BPC) market inundated with toxin-ridden products, it can be challenging to find brands that aren’t pumped full of harmful chemicals.

Enter Mamaearth , which has been able to build a D2C empire by offering consumers “safe, natural, toxin-free products.”

The company recently celebrated its seventh anniversary since starting its operations in December 2016. Founded by husband-and-wife duo Varun and Ghazal Alagh, Mamaearth soon became one of the fastest-growing beauty and personal care (BPC) brands in the country.