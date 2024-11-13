ideaForge boosts India's drone sector with focus on tech indigenisation

Do you remember the drone scene in the 2009 critically acclaimed movie 3 Idiots? The unmanned aerial vehicle featured in the film was developed by an unknown firm at that time called ideaForge.

“The drone in the movie 3 Idiots was an early prototype of ours,” said Ankit Mehta, chief executive officer of ideaForge.

Mehta co-founded the company in 2007 along with Rahul Singh and Ashish Bhat. Another co-founder, Vipul Joshi, later joined the company. The founding team had designed their first quadcopter UAV in 2004 while studying at IIT Bombay.

“In 2008, when the attacks in Mumbai happened, we