Income tax notices lead to stress among startups and investors

At a time when many startups, especially in the fintech industry, have received income tax notices recently, industry executives and investors said this has created anxiety in company circles.

They said such an action is regressive and poses significant challenges to startup operations and investor confidence.

The notices were served under Section 68 of the Income Tax Act. They have clubbed the investments made in the startups, along with the revenue, to calculate the tax, according to the sources.

Many companies that have been served the notices are being asked about the creditworthiness of investors, who put in money, according to fintech industry