Incubators give warmth to startups in India amid a funding winter

India is poised for a much stronger startup ecosystem despite the weakness in funding not going away.

One of the reasons for such optimism is that the expansive network of startup incubators and accelerators -- the second-largest in the world -- is aiding founders in getting their companies off the ground, as mentioned in the latest Nasscom-Zinnov report “Weathering the challenges”.

Another factor in the enthusiasm for startups is that the country leads with the highest number of STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) graduates, which is crucial for driving innovation. India’s startup incubators and accelerators number 718, behind only the US,