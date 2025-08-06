Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 04:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's much-maligned factory floor gets a radical deep-tech makeover

India's much-maligned factory floor gets a radical deep-tech makeover

Deep-tech startups target $1.3 trillion manufacturing goal with robotics, AI, and precision engineering, as Indian manufacturing gets a much-needed technological reboot

India’s manufacturing ecosystem is undergoing a fundamental shift — from legacy assembly to high-precision. | Representational

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

Inside a climate-controlled facility in Chennai, a robotic arm delicately places carbon fibre strands with micron-level precision — a process that until recently required the time-lined hands of traditional craftsmen working for hours to achieve the same result. Fabheads' automated manufacturing system guides each fibre into position, eliminating the human error that has plagued composite manufacturing for decades and reducing material waste by 20 per cent in the process.
 
This scene represents a broader transformation sweeping India’s $500-billion manufacturing sector from the low-cost assembly model that has defined Indian production for decades. As the industry races towards a projected $1.3-trillion
