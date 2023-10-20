India's crypto landscape on verge of transformation, says WazirX VP

The user base of India’s crypto industry has witnessed a churn on the back of reasons such as regulatory uncertainty, market volatility and taxation of assets in the past few years.

That said, close to 33 per cent of the total respondents polled in the 2022 India edition of KuCoin’s crypto report reasoned that government regulation was holding them back from investing in crypto. Other major reasons included market volatility, confusion about crypto investment products and risk management of their portfolio.