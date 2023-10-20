close
Sensex (-0.38%)
65629.24 -247.78
Nifty (-0.24%)
19624.70 -46.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.06%)
6031.00 + 3.65
Nifty Midcap (-0.09%)
40332.60 -34.55
Nifty Bank (-0.31%)
43754.50 -134.20
Heatmap

India's crypto landscape on verge of transformation, says WazirX VP

Rajagopal Menon, vice president at WazirX, discusses the impact of recent G20 agreements on India's evolving crypto industry and predicts a transformative year ahead

Rajagopal Menon, vice-president at WazirX
Premium

Rajagopal Menon, vice-president at WazirX

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 7:00 AM IST
Follow Us
The user base of India’s crypto industry has witnessed a churn on the back of reasons such as regulatory uncertainty, market volatility and taxation of assets in the past few years. 
That said, close to 33 per cent of the total respondents polled in the 2022 India edition of KuCoin’s crypto report reasoned that government regulation was holding them back from investing in crypto. Other major reasons included market volatility, confusion about crypto investment products and risk management of their portfolio. 
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Crypto exchange KuCoin to make KYC compulsory for all users from July 15

Filing ITR for crypto gains: Here's your guide on taxation for VDAs

Over half of Indian crypto investors in for long term: WazirX survey

NFT startup Tegro raises seed funding from Polygon at valuation of $100 mn

CoinDCX partners with KoinX to allow crypto tax tracking on its platform

PhonePe revenue soars 77% in FY23 on booming digital payments market

Wealth management firm Neo raises $35 mn in funding from Peak XV Partners

Exits abound for Indian angel investment platforms despite funding slowdown

KKR-backed Avendus to tap tech investment banking deals in Southeast Asia

Will file much-delayed March 2022 financial results this week, says Byju's

Topics : cryptocurrency crypto trading Markets digital currency

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 7:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIND vs BAN LIVE SCOREJasprit BumrahOnePlus Open LaunchNavratri Day 5India-UK Free Trade DealCricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state todaySamajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting importsShare of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon