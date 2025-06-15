Digital competition Bill: Online cos tell Parl panel to protect innovation

The thresholds for the ex ante (preventative) regulations under the Draft Digital Competition Bill should be increased in a manner that protects the domestic startups and innovation, the Indian online startups and tech product companies have told a parliamentary panel, according to the people in the know.

The panel is looking into the role of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in an evolving economy, particularly the digital landscape. Sources said that the committee has sought the views of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) on the suggestions made by some of the Indian online players.

The ex ante regulations