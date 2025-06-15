Sunday, June 15, 2025 | 11:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Digital competition Bill: Online cos tell Parl panel to protect innovation

The Parliamentary Panel is looking into the role of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in an evolving economy, particularly the digital landscape

The ex ante regulations for the draft Digital Competition Bill were prepared by the expert committee led by then secretary of corporate affairs ministry Manoj Govil in March 2024. (Imaging: Ajay Mohanty)

Ruchika ChitravanshiShivani Shinde Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

The thresholds for the ex ante (preventative) regulations under the Draft Digital Competition Bill should be increased in a manner that protects the domestic startups and innovation, the Indian online startups and tech product companies have told a parliamentary panel, according to the people in the know. 
The panel is looking into the role of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in an evolving economy, particularly the digital landscape. Sources said that the committee has sought the views of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) on the suggestions made by some of the Indian online players. 
The ex ante regulations
