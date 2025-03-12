IPO-bound Rebel Foods in talks to bring more global brands to India

IPO-bound internet food company Rebel Foods is in talks with new global food brands to bring them to India.

"We are now 12-plus brands, and we are talking to more global brands. That is how Wendy's came on board in 2023. Food consumption is increasing, and with the Indian consumer maturing, it is a great place to be in," Ankush Grover, co-founder and chief executive officer, India and MENA, Rebel Foods, told Business Standard.

The company became the master franchisee of American fast food giant Wendy's in 2023. Since then, Rebel has scaled Wendy's to 200 stores, with the latest