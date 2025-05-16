Friday, May 16, 2025 | 08:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Ixigo eyes double-digit growth, maintains booking block to Turkiye

Ixigo eyes double-digit growth, maintains booking block to Turkiye

Bookings to Turkiye, Azerbaijan, and China remain suspended amid geopolitical tensions as Ixigo projects double-digit revenue growth and stronger user spending

ixigo
Premium

Ixigo expects to clock double-digit revenue growth in the coming years, while sustaining over 40 per cent growth in gross transaction value (GTV) in the new financial year

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 8:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Travel aggregator Ixigo on Friday said its decision to block bookings to Turkiye, Azerbaijan, and China will stay amid the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan where the West Asian countries have taken a pro-Islamabad stand.
 
“We remain dedicated to reviewing our position on this issue as the situation evolves. We will reassess our stance on the basis of how the geopolitical equations change, and will do what is right for the broader travel ecosystem,” Aloke Bajpai, chairman and group chief executive officer (CEO) of Ixigo, told Business Standard.
 
The travel aggregator is among several India-based players that have stopped
Topics : ixigo Travel bookings Q4 Results

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon