Ixigo eyes double-digit growth, maintains booking block to Turkiye

Travel aggregator Ixigo on Friday said its decision to block bookings to Turkiye, Azerbaijan, and China will stay amid the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan where the West Asian countries have taken a pro-Islamabad stand.

“We remain dedicated to reviewing our position on this issue as the situation evolves. We will reassess our stance on the basis of how the geopolitical equations change, and will do what is right for the broader travel ecosystem,” Aloke Bajpai, chairman and group chief executive officer (CEO) of Ixigo, told Business Standard.

The travel aggregator is among several India-based players that have stopped