Job-tech platform Masai aims to triple revenue, plans overseas expansion

Job-tech platform Masai, which focuses on upskilling learners and improving their employability, aims to triple its revenue to around Rs 270 crore by FY26, while also expanding its footprint beyond India. The company is betting on two models — 'pay-after-placement' and 'pre-paid courses' — to drive this growth.

Speaking to Business Standard, Prateek Shukla, co-founder and chief executive officer of Masai, said that the company registered revenue of around Rs 100 crore in the last financial year (FY25) and plans to take it to Rs 270 crore by the end of the ongoing financial year. He added that the company,