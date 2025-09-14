Sunday, September 14, 2025 | 04:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Marbles Health targets ₹100 cr ARR, to launch at-home brain care device

Marbles Health targets ₹100 cr ARR, to launch at-home brain care device

Marbles Health eyes Rs 100 crore ARR in three years, strengthens EASE platform, develops at-home device, expands footprint in India, signs MoU with NHS for global collaboration

Marbles Health
The startup also plans to partner with insurance companies within the next year to make mental health care more seamless and affordable.

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 4:37 PM IST

Gurgaon’s Marbles Health is targeting Rs 100 crore in annual recurring revenue (ARR) within three years, banking on rising demand for solutions addressing psychiatric and neurological conditions.
 
“Over the next three years, we are on the path to cross this milestone with a profitable bottom line. Our ambition is to establish the standard of care in brain health, both psychiatry and neurology, across India and expand globally,” Lakshay Sahni, co-founder and chief technology officer (CTO) at Marbles Health, told Business Standard.
 
About five and a half months ago, Marbles Health introduced EASE, a device used by clinics and hospitals at
