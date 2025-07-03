Matter Motor has magnet stock for 3-4 months, exploring alternatives: COO

Electric motorcycle startup Matter Motor Works has enough rare earth magnets to sustain production for three to four months but is actively exploring alternatives, said Founder Arun Pratap Singh in an interview with Business Standard on Thursday. The Ahmedabad-based firm, which has raised $75–80 million since 2019, is working to avoid supply disruptions following China’s curbs on rare earth exports.

“Not today. We’ve got stock for three to four months. But it will become a problem,” Singh said when asked about the impact of the shortage.

“I was in China sometime back. We had a meeting with our supplier. We