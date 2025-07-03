Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 09:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Matter Motor has magnet stock for 3-4 months, exploring alternatives: COO

Matter Motor has magnet stock for 3-4 months, exploring alternatives: COO

Matter Motor's COO, Arun Pratap Singh, discusses the company's approach to tackling supply disruptions caused by rare earth magnet shortages and its plans to explore alternative technologies

Arun Pratap Singh, Founder & Group COO, Matter
premium

Arun Pratap Singh, Founder & Group COO, Matter

Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 9:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Electric motorcycle startup Matter Motor Works has enough rare earth magnets to sustain production for three to four months but is actively exploring alternatives, said Founder Arun Pratap Singh in an interview with Business Standard on Thursday. The Ahmedabad-based firm, which has raised $75–80 million since 2019, is working to avoid supply disruptions following China’s curbs on rare earth exports.
 
“Not today. We’ve got stock for three to four months. But it will become a problem,” Singh said when asked about the impact of the shortage.
 
“I was in China sometime back. We had a meeting with our supplier. We
Topics : Matter Auto industry automobile industry two wheeler sales
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon