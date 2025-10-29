Momentum Capital invests in climate, health startups with Rs 60 crore fund

Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 03:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ankur Shrivastava
Ankur Shrivastava, founder and managing partner of the Momentum Capital added that even if India is among the world's most climate-vulnerable countries, less than 4 per cent of global climate-tech VC funding flows into the country, with most of it concentrated in mobility.

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Climate tech investment in India has so far largely been concentrated in the mobility sector. Now, venture capital firm Momentum Capital, which closed its first fund with a corpus of Rs 60 crore last year, is now taking a different route. It is backing Indian-origin founders in health and climate domains, but focusing on climate ventures beyond mobility, said Ankur Shrivastava, founder and managing partner of the firm.  
 
