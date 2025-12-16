Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 06:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Moxie Beauty raises $15 mn in Series A led by Bessemer Venture Partners

Moxie Beauty raises $15 mn in Series A led by Bessemer Venture Partners

The fast-growing haircare brand plans to expand product development and distribution as demand rises for India-specific, salon-grade formulations

Nikita Khanna and Anmol Ahlawat, Co-Founders, Moxie Beauty
premium

Nikita Khanna and Anmol Ahlawat, Co-Founders, Moxie Beauty

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 6:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Moxie Beauty, a fast-growing Indian haircare brand, has raised $15 million in Series A funding led by Bessemer Venture Partners, with participation from existing investor Fireside Ventures and a group of angel investors. These angel investors include Navin Parwal, Sangeet Agarwal and Arjun Purkayastha, alongside earlier backers such as Shantanu Deshpande, Suhasini Sampath and Rohit Kapoor.
 
The company said the capital will be used to fund product development, build out its team and expand distribution.
 
“We started Moxie to create something that still didn’t exist — clean, salon-grade haircare that’s made specifically for Indian hair textures and weather, which are
Topics : fundings Series A funding Startups
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon