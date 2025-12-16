Moxie Beauty raises $15 mn in Series A led by Bessemer Venture Partners

Moxie Beauty, a fast-growing Indian haircare brand, has raised $15 million in Series A funding led by Bessemer Venture Partners, with participation from existing investor Fireside Ventures and a group of angel investors. These angel investors include Navin Parwal, Sangeet Agarwal and Arjun Purkayastha, alongside earlier backers such as Shantanu Deshpande, Suhasini Sampath and Rohit Kapoor.

The company said the capital will be used to fund product development, build out its team and expand distribution.

“We started Moxie to create something that still didn’t exist — clean, salon-grade haircare that’s made specifically for Indian hair textures and weather, which are