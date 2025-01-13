Business Standard

New Shop looks to raise $25 million to accelerate store expansion

New Shop recently agreed to acquire 24Seven stores as part of an asset transfer deal

Surajeet Das Gupta
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 10:01 PM IST

New Delhi-headquartered convenience store chain New Shop, which recently acquired its rival Godfrey Phillips India (GPI)-controlled 24Seven, is raising $25 million in fresh funding after bringing on board South Korean investor Redwood Equity Partners in a previously undisclosed deal, people aware of the matter said.
 
New Shop recently agreed to acquire 24Seven stores as part of an asset transfer deal. Through franchising, five-year-old New Shop operates about 300 always-on stores in cities and towns outside the top metros. The network serves 5 million walk-in users monthly across 35 cities in 18 states. New Shop hopes to close the ongoing financial
