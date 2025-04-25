Friday, April 25, 2025 | 06:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Nextiva opens India centre to power AI, customer experience growth

Nextiva opens India centre to power AI, customer experience growth

Nextiva launches its biggest facility outside US in Bengaluru

Tomas Gorny, Co-founder and CEO, Nextiva
Premium

Tomas Gorny, Co-founder and CEO, Nextiva

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 6:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nextiva, the US-based unified customer experience management company, is ramping up its operations in India with the launch of a 35,000-square-foot innovation centre in Bengaluru. The facility, the company’s largest outside the United States (US), shows India’s growing importance in Nextiva’s global product and technology roadmap.
 
The expansion follows a year of rapid growth for the company’s India operations, during which it more than doubled its local headcount to 300 employees. The firm now plans to hire more than 150 additional staff in India as it accelerates development efforts for its next generation of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven products.
 
“The next
Topics : customer experience artifical intelligence Technology AI systems

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon