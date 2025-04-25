Nextiva opens India centre to power AI, customer experience growth

Nextiva, the US-based unified customer experience management company, is ramping up its operations in India with the launch of a 35,000-square-foot innovation centre in Bengaluru. The facility, the company’s largest outside the United States (US), shows India’s growing importance in Nextiva’s global product and technology roadmap.

The expansion follows a year of rapid growth for the company’s India operations, during which it more than doubled its local headcount to 300 employees. The firm now plans to hire more than 150 additional staff in India as it accelerates development efforts for its next generation of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven products.

“The next