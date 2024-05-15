Business Standard
Ola founder's latest bet on 'cloud' and free offer shakes tech industry

The cloud service is available to developers who are presently using Microsoft's Azure, with the condition that they won't return to Azure again

Cloud, Cloud Services, Cloud Computing
Premium

Ola has decided to move its entire workload out of Azure to its own Krutrim Cloud within a week’s time. Aggarwal admits that it’s a challenge, but he is confident that his team will pull it off.

Ajinkya KawaleAshutosh Mishra Mumbai, Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 3:36 PM IST
Last week, Ola’s Bhavish Aggarwal caused a stir when he announced the launch of a new cloud service named Krutrim Cloud, along with an offer to launch a full year-worth of free cloud usage for select customers.

The move comes after Aggarwal criticised Microsoft-owned LinkedIn for removing his post on pronoun illness, calling out the platform for imposing political ideology.

While Aggarwal’s announcement gained traction on social media, his free offer to join the Krutrim Cloud comes with a catch. It is available to developers currently using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform Azure, as long as these professionals don’t go back
First Published: May 15 2024 | 3:28 PM IST

