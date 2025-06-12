Operator-led startups outpace peers in funding speed and deal size

In India’s startup ecosystem, there is rising momentum for operator-led companies, as between 2022 and 2024, 238 former operators transitioned from scaling businesses to founding their own ventures.

Tracxn data commissioned by early-stage startup investor RTP Global shows that operator-led startups outperform peers in funding speed, investment size and success rates.

As of 20 March 2025, 11.2 per cent of operator-led startups founded in 2022 reached the Seed stage, compared to 4.4 per cent across the broader ecosystem. The momentum continued for operator-led startups founded in 2023 (12.6 per cent vs 2.7 per cent) and 2024 (8.1 per cent vs