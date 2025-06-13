PSBs see surge in staff productivity as business per employee rises

The Business Per Employee (BPE) across public sector banks (PSBs) has improved significantly over the years, reflecting rising employee productivity and greater operational efficiency.

According to data compiled by Business Standard from the latest annual reports of PSBs, State Bank of India’s (SBI’s) BPE rose to ₹13.23 crore in 2024-25 (FY25) from ₹12.98 crore in FY24, Punjab National Bank’s (PNB’s) increased to ₹26.86 crore from ₹23.84 crore, and Bank of Baroda’s (BoB’s) reached ₹32.53 crore from ₹29.31 crore.

The increase in BPE indicates that each employee is generating more business than before — driven by cost rationalisation, digital adoption, and