Home / Industry / Banking / PSBs see surge in staff productivity as business per employee rises

PSBs see surge in staff productivity as business per employee rises

The number of employees in most PSBs has declined over the years. Bank of India witnessed a consistent decline, falling from 52,374 in FY23 to 50,944 in FY24, and further to 50,564 in FY25

The number of employees in most PSBs has declined over the years. BoI witnessed a consistent decline, falling from 52,374 in FY23 to 50,944 in FY24, and further to 50,564 in FY25

Harsh Kumar Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 7:15 PM IST

The Business Per Employee (BPE) across public sector banks (PSBs) has improved significantly over the years, reflecting rising employee productivity and greater operational efficiency.
 
According to data compiled by Business Standard from the latest annual reports of PSBs, State Bank of India’s (SBI’s) BPE rose to ₹13.23 crore in 2024-25 (FY25) from ₹12.98 crore in FY24, Punjab National Bank’s (PNB’s) increased to ₹26.86 crore from ₹23.84 crore, and Bank of Baroda’s (BoB’s) reached ₹32.53 crore from ₹29.31 crore.
 
The increase in BPE indicates that each employee is generating more business than before — driven by cost rationalisation, digital adoption, and
