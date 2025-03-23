Oravel Stays plans global expansion with 100 new SUNDAY Hotels in FY26

Oravel Stays, the parent company of OYO Hotels and Homes, is planning to ramp up the expansion of SUNDAY Hotels, its premium hotel brand, in the financial year 2026 (FY26), targeting 100 hotels globally, the company said in its release.

The company did not disclose the financial details of the expansion plan.

“The initiative is a part of Oravel’s ongoing programme to spread its premium hotel footprint around the globe,” the company said in its release. “The global expansion of SUNDAY Hotels was kickstarted in August 2024 with the launch of SUNDAY Holiday International Hotel in Dubai, followed by SUNDAY