Sunday, March 23, 2025 | 04:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Oravel Stays plans global expansion with 100 new SUNDAY Hotels in FY26

Oravel Stays plans global expansion with 100 new SUNDAY Hotels in FY26

Currently, there are 30 SUNDAY Hotels open, with SUNDAY Luxury Downtown Al Qudaybiyah in Manama, Bahrain, being one of the recent additions to the hotel brand's portfolio, according to its release

OYO, Oyo rooms, Oyo app, Oyo logo
Premium

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Oravel Stays, the parent company of OYO Hotels and Homes, is planning to ramp up the expansion of SUNDAY Hotels, its premium hotel brand, in the financial year 2026 (FY26), targeting 100 hotels globally, the company said in its release.
 
The company did not disclose the financial details of the expansion plan.
 
“The initiative is a part of Oravel’s ongoing programme to spread its premium hotel footprint around the globe,” the company said in its release. “The global expansion of SUNDAY Hotels was kickstarted in August 2024 with the launch of SUNDAY Holiday International Hotel in Dubai, followed by SUNDAY
Topics : Oyo Hotel industry global travel industry

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon