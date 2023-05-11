close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Start-up registrations near 100K-mark, no. of new ventures up since Covid

Top 5 sectors, including IT services, and health care, account for third of registered start-ups

Samreen Wani New Delhi
Over 600,000 new jobs created by Indian start-ups since Covid pandemic
Premium

2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 9:23 PM IST
Follow Us
The number of government-registered start-ups is nearing the six-figure mark, and stands at 98,927 as of May 9, according to the latest data on the Startup India website.
India has added 12,214 start-ups so far in 2023, shows an analysis of data previously shared in parliament and latest figures. The government had noted that there were 86,713 start-ups as of December-end 2022. This means that India added start-ups at the rate of over 90 a day in this calendar year (chart 1).

Chart
Or

Also Read

TMS Ep314: Adani expansion, job creation, Indian equities, climate

What explains wide rural-urban divide despite more job creation?

New formal job creation fell again in September, shows payroll data

Layoffs continue at startups; funding winter, macro uncertainty to blame

VCs focusing more on due diligence amid startup funding slowdown: Report

Saas platform OTPless hires BharatPe's Anubhav Mathur, other key executives

After life in unicorn-decacorn club, start-ups stare at down rounds

Suneil Shetty backed zero fee food delivery app Waayu launches in Mumbai

MoS IT to empower semiconductor startups, chip designers at IIT-Delhi

Meesho fires 251 more in 3rd round layoffs; cites judgement error in hiring

Topics : Startups startups in India Job creation in india

First Published: May 11 2023 | 9:23 PM IST

Latest News

View More

We have to get business back running, crisis-hit Go First's RP tells staff

Go First
Premium

Start-up registrations near 100K-mark, no. of new ventures up since Covid

Over 600,000 new jobs created by Indian start-ups since Covid pandemic
Premium

Larsen & Toubro expects to win Rs 2-trillion order from Centre in FY24

Larsen and Toubro

JioCinema reports record 1,300 crore views in first five weeks of IPL

JioCinema

Italy's antitrust watchdog probes Apple over competition in app market

Apple

Most Popular

View More

Adani Enterprises to consider stock sale months after short-seller turmoil

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

Ujjivan SFB Q4 net profit rises 144% to Rs 309 crore, declares dividend

Ujjivan SFB to raise Rs 600 cr in equity; expects to report profits in Q4
1 min read

Asian Paints posts 45% rise in Q4 profit on strong demand, easing costs

Asian Paints
2 min read

FIR against ex-BharatPe MD Ashneer Grover, wife over alleged Rs 81cr fraud

Ashneer Grover
4 min read

Aditya Birla Capital Q4 results: Net profit rises 35% to Rs 609 crore

Aditya Birla Capital
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon