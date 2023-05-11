Start-up registrations near 100K-mark, no. of new ventures up since Covid

In this section

First Published: May 11 2023 | 9:23 PM IST

The number of government-registered start-ups is nearing the six-figure mark, and stands at 98,927 as of May 9, according to the latest data on the Startup India website.

India has added 12,214 start-ups so far in 2023, shows an analysis of data previously shared in parliament and latest figures. The government had noted that there were 86,713 start-ups as of December-end 2022. This means that India added start-ups at the rate of over 90 a day in this calendar year (chart 1).

