Start-up registrations near 100K-mark, no. of new ventures up since Covid

The number of government-registered start-ups is nearing the six-figure mark, and stands at 98,927 as of May 9, according to the latest data on the Startup India website.
India has added 12,214 start-ups so far in 2023, shows an analysis of data previously shared in parliament and latest figures. The government had noted that there were 86,713 start-ups as of December-end 2022. This means that India added start-ups at the rate of over 90 a day in this calendar year (chart 1).
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or