Business Standard
Home / Companies / Start Ups / OYO in talks to raise $200 million; eyes valuation of $4.5-5 billion

OYO in talks to raise $200 million; eyes valuation of $4.5-5 billion

OYO to refinance its $450 mn of outstanding debt

OYO, Oyo rooms, Oyo app, Oyo logo
Premium

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 5:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Oravel Stays, parent of travel tech firm OYO, is in talks to raise $200 million through a primary funding round. The fundraise is to finance the acquisition of G6, which owns the US-based economy hotel chain Motel 6.

The fundraise discussions are still in the early stages, and the company is in talks with both offshore institutional funds and Indian private investors.

This new round follows a previous funding of $175 million, which was led by the company's founder and included participation from various family offices and private investors, including InCred Wealth, J&A Partners, the family office
Topics : Oyo fundings Startups Indian Hotels

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon