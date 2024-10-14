OYO in talks to raise $200 million; eyes valuation of $4.5-5 billion

Oravel Stays, parent of travel tech firm OYO, is in talks to raise $200 million through a primary funding round. The fundraise is to finance the acquisition of G6, which owns the US-based economy hotel chain Motel 6.

The fundraise discussions are still in the early stages, and the company is in talks with both offshore institutional funds and Indian private investors.

This new round follows a previous funding of $175 million, which was led by the company's founder and included participation from various family offices and private investors, including InCred Wealth, J&A Partners, the family office