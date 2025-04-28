Perfios strengthens portfolio with IHX, its third acquisition this year

Perfios, the business-to-business software-as-a-service firm, has acquired healthcare information exchange platform IHX for an undisclosed sum, its third acquisition in 2025. The unicorn had acquired debt management and collections platform CreditNirvana and banking financial crime management firm Clari5 in February.

IHX is partnered with 30,000 hospitals across 1,200 locations in India. The company handles around 40 per cent of cashless claims in the country, processing 10 million transactions annually that represent $1 billion in claims.

“We will be creating a transparent, collaborative infrastructure that will work for patients, hospitals, and insurers together. Perfios has the tech and data analytics whereas