Perfios strengthens portfolio with IHX, its third acquisition this year

Goswami explained that deal would tackle ecosystem-level challenges such as lack of real-time transparency, inefficiencies in claim processing and the rising cost burden in healthcare for customers

Asked if the company was looking to acquire other firms related to banking, financial services, and insurance, he said the company was investing in research and development, risk analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI)

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 6:05 AM IST

Perfios, the business-to-business software-as-a-service firm, has acquired healthcare information exchange platform IHX for an undisclosed sum, its third acquisition in 2025. The unicorn had acquired debt management and collections platform CreditNirvana and banking financial crime management firm Clari5 in February.
 
IHX is partnered with 30,000 hospitals across 1,200 locations in India. The company handles around 40 per cent of cashless claims in the country, processing 10 million transactions annually that represent $1 billion in claims.
 
“We will be creating a transparent, collaborative infrastructure that will work for patients, hospitals, and insurers together. Perfios has the tech and data analytics whereas
Topics : SaaS industry B2B startups Startups

