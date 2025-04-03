Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 06:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Pratilipi raises $20 million to expand Indian language storytelling

The company expects this to be its final primary funding round ahead of a potential public listing

The platform continues to grow steadily across languages and geographies, with strong adoption in Tier II and III cities

Peerzada Abrar
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 6:32 AM IST

Pratilipi, India’s largest digital storytelling platform, announced the successful closure of its $20 million Series E funding round led by Jungle Ventures.
 
The round includes $12 million primary investment and $8 million secondary funding.
 
This latest fundraise will support Pratilipi’s expansion into new storytelling formats, including animation and vertical drama shows. It will also facilitate its entry into new geographies beyond India. The company expects this to be its final primary funding round ahead of a potential public listing.
 
“This funding enables us to push beyond text into dynamic formats like animation and vertical dramas while accelerating our global expansion,”
Topics : fundings start- ups Investment

