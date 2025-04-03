Pratilipi raises $20 million to expand Indian language storytelling

Pratilipi, India’s largest digital storytelling platform, announced the successful closure of its $20 million Series E funding round led by Jungle Ventures.

The round includes $12 million primary investment and $8 million secondary funding.

This latest fundraise will support Pratilipi’s expansion into new storytelling formats, including animation and vertical drama shows. It will also facilitate its entry into new geographies beyond India. The company expects this to be its final primary funding round ahead of a potential public listing.

“This funding enables us to push beyond text into dynamic formats like animation and vertical dramas while accelerating our global expansion,”