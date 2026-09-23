Prime Focus-backed Brahma AI raises $150 million at $2 billion valuation

Artificial intelligence startup Brahma AI has raised $150 million through an equity issuance led by Multiples at a $2 billion post-money valuation, Prime Focus Limited, which backs the company, said on Wednesday. The company also received a further $100 million in investor demand and will evaluate increasing the round to accommodate some or all of that interest.

Brahma AI is an AI-native enterprise technology company focused on audiovisual content across media and entertainment, sports, healthcare and advertising. Its technology spans enterprise content intelligence, visual AI and digital humans. It works with global enterprises including Warner Bros., the NBA and Mayo Clinic, alongside strategic relationships with Google, Hakuhodo and DNEG.

Following the fundraise, Prime Focus said it will continue to be the largest economic shareholder of Brahma AI, holding approximately 66 per cent of its economic ownership through subsidiary DNEG, post dilution from the fundraise, ESOP pool and founder equity.

Brahma AI will continue to operate as an independent company under Founder and CEO Prabhu Narasimhan, with its own governance framework, board and management structure.

Narasimhan said, “We are shortly launching interactive digital humans, we are building Brahma to be model agnostic and we are taking our technology into entirely new use cases across sports, healthcare and advertising. We now have the firepower to invest aggressively in all of this, build out our presence in the Bay Area and significantly expand our global go-to-market organisation.”

Prime Focus Founder and CEO Namit Malhotra said the company now has two growth engines: DNEG in visual effects and animation and Brahma AI as an enterprise AI platform.

Brahma AI now plans to use the new capital to invest in its technology, expand its presence in the Bay Area and scale its global go-to-market organisation, Narasimhan said.