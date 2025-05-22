Prosus CEO Bloisi sets sights on $50 bn India portfolio with AI focus

Fabricio Bloisi, Group CEO of global tech investor Prosus, said the firm plans to grow its India portfolio fivefold to $50 billion in the coming years, backed by a few billion dollars in fresh investment. The strategy centres on deepening its presence in core sectors and scaling its ecosystem-focused approach.

“My intention is to invest a few billion dollars more in India,” Bloisi told Business Standard during a media roundtable.

Brazilian entrepreneur Bloisi, who succeeded Bob van Dijk as CEO in May 2024, emphasised that Prosus' investment strategy in India remains focused on ecosystem-driven businesses and innovation. At the heart