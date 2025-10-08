Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 05:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quest Global aims to triple revenue by 2030, work on 2-nm chip design, fab

The Singapore-headquartered product engineering firm's client roster spans automotive, aerospace and defence, energy, high-tech, industrial equipment, railways, and semiconductor sectors

Rajeev Nair, Gopakumar Vasavan
Rajeev Nair (Left), vice president and strategic business leader for semiconductors, Quest Global and Gopakumar Vasavan (Right), vice president of strategy and solutions for semiconductors, Quest Global

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

Singapore-based product engineering firm Quest Global aims to triple its revenue to $3 billion by 2030 and increase the number of people employed globally across its offices to 50,000 from the current 21,000, Gopakumar Vasavan, vice president of strategy and solutions for semiconductors, told Business Standard.
 
The company, however, will continue to focus on its core areas and work with existing clients, rather than expanding aggressively and simultaneously working with multiple companies, he added.
 
“We are very focused and selective about partnering with our clients. It is not because we do not want to serve them or because there is
