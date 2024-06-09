Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Quick commerce becomes a preferred platform for direct-to-consumer brands

D2C brands growth in quick commerce has overtaken traditional e-commerce, and the channel is currently proving to be more profitable as well

online shopping delivery
Premium

Representative Picture

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2024 | 8:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As quick-commerce players find their foothold among consumers, brands are all set to step up their presence on these platforms.

Other than consumer goods and groceries, quick commerce has become a preferred platform for direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands.

D2C brands growth in quick commerce has overtaken traditional e-commerce and the channel is currently proving to be more profitable as well, several players told Business Standard.


Quick pick-up

Varun Alagh, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Honasa Consumer — the parent firm of D2C brands such as Mamaearth, The Derma Co, and BBlunt — had said that the company’s sales through
Topics : Online shopping Mamaearth grocery retail Startups Companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2024 | 8:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPM Modi oath-taking ceremony LIVEIND vs PAK T20 World Cup LIVE ScoreLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon