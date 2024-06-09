Quick commerce becomes a preferred platform for direct-to-consumer brands

As quick-commerce players find their foothold among consumers, brands are all set to step up their presence on these platforms.

Other than consumer goods and groceries, quick commerce has become a preferred platform for direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands.

D2C brands growth in quick commerce has overtaken traditional e-commerce and the channel is currently proving to be more profitable as well, several players told Business Standard.

Quick pick-up

Varun Alagh, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Honasa Consumer — the parent firm of D2C brands such as Mamaearth, The Derma Co, and BBlunt — had said that the company’s sales through