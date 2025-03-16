Railways clears tracks for India's first 40-kilometre hyperloop project

India is all set to become one of the first countries to develop a long-distance hyperloop system, with the Ministry of Railways approving the proposal for a 40-kilometre project, a source said.

At present, the government is evaluating three technologies, including magnetic levitation. The electronics technology for the system will be developed at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, building on the research from IIT Madras (IIT-M).

This comes at a pivotal moment, as TuTr Hyperloop, a deep-tech startup incubated at IIT-M, prepares to launch the world’s first commercial hyperloop project in India next month. It also marks a