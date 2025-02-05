Raising funds this year will be tough for VCs: Pavestone Capital

Laxmikanth V, managing partner, Pavestone Capital believes that raising funds this year will be an uphill task for venture capitalists (VC) and that it may be delayed due to the current market environment as access to capital is tight.

"I would not call it a challenge, but I think that if you are raising funds now, it is going to be tougher for you to raise funds. Markets are a little tighter on funds. Luckily for us we are not raising funds now, we have just closed our funds," he said.

Pavestone Capital announced the closure of its Technology Fund