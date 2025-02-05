Business Standard

Raising funds this year will be tough for VCs: Pavestone Capital

However, the firm is not looking to raise any more for at least 12 months, having just closed Rs 816 cr in fundraising, said Managing Partner Laxmikanth V

Laxmikanth V
He also added that the firm is not looking to raise another fund until they have deployed 60 per cent of their capital.

Jaden Mathew Paul Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

Laxmikanth V, managing partner, Pavestone Capital believes that raising funds this year will be an uphill task for venture capitalists (VC) and that it may be delayed due to the current market environment as access to capital is tight. 
 
"I would not call it a challenge, but I think that if you are raising funds now, it is going to be tougher for you to raise funds. Markets are a little tighter on funds. Luckily for us we are not raising funds now, we have just closed our funds," he said. 
 
Pavestone Capital announced the closure of its Technology Fund
