close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Ronnie Screwvala-led edtech unicorn upGrad records 10 mn enrolled learners

upGrad is evolving to become Asia's largest integrated learning, skilling, and workforce development and placement company

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
upGrad
Premium

upGrad

5 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 4:27 PM IST
Follow Us
Nine years ago Mayank Kumar received a message from serial entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala for a meeting to understand the problems that can be solved in the education sector and potentially start a venture in the space. Kumar, at that time, was a vice president at Bertelsmann India Investments and managed direct investments in the digital, tech, media, and education areas. He shared his insights with Screwvala about the education sector in the country including the opportunities as well as challenges. For the next four months, Kumar didn’t hear anything from Screwvala, who is known for pioneering cable television in India in the 1980s and then building a unicorn that was acquired by Walt Disney Co.
“Four months later, Ronnie (Screwvala) pinged me again saying, ‘would you be open to starting something on your own?” says Kumar, who is now the co-founder and managing director of edtech unicorn upGrad. “During the initial six months bef
Or

Also Read

upGrad closes Rs 300 cr internal funding round from existing investors

What layoffs? Ronnie Screwvala-led upGrad on a hectic expansion spree

upGrad's acquisition of test-prep provider Exampur may hit roadblock

Amid tech layoffs, Ronnie Screwvala's upGrad reports uptick in upskilling

Silicon Valley veteran Dan Rosensweig joins upGrad's board of directors

Can ONDC upset Swiggy/Zomato duopoly to disrupt the food delivery market?

Agraga raises Rs 70 crore in funding round led by IvyCap Ventures

Online gaming unicorn MPL forays into Africa, launches its app in Nigeria

ZestMoney founders resign weeks after PhonePe calls off to acquisition

e-con Systems raises Rs 100 crore from GR22 Holdings for overseas expansion

Topics : Ronnie Screwvala EdTech unicorn companies

First Published: May 17 2023 | 4:27 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Ronnie Screwvala-led edtech unicorn upGrad records 10 mn enrolled learners

upGrad
5 min read

Wipro is largest unsecured creditor of crisis-hit Vice Media, says report

Wipro
1 min read
Premium

Can ONDC upset Swiggy/Zomato duopoly to disrupt the food delivery market?

ONDC
6 min read

Reliance Chemotax board to meet on May 26, decide on dividend for FY23

Dividend
1 min read

Out of 0.2 mn developers around 60 pay service fee above 15%: Google

Google passkeys
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23
3 min read

Bharti Airtel Q4 net profit jumps 49% to Rs 3,005 cr, revenue up 14.3%

airtel
2 min read

Reliance Retail, Adani Group no longer bidding for Future Retail: Report

Future Retail
2 min read
Premium

Lesson for Go First from Jet Airways' insolvency: Restart quickly

Go First
4 min read

Oberoi Realty Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 106% to Rs 480 cr

Project pipeline to keep revenue trajectory strong for Oberoi Realty
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon