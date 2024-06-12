Business Standard
Salt revolutionises B2B cross-border payments for Indian merchants

Salt simplifies cross-border payments, automates compliance, and cuts processing time for Indian merchants, supporting SMEs, startups, and freelancers with cost-effective solutions

Ankit Parasher
Ankit Parasher, Co-founder, Salt

Ajinkya Kawale Pune
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 4:18 PM IST
A few years back when marketing executive Udita Pal was freelancing for companies across European and African countries, it was an uphill task for her to receive payments back to her base in India.

Challenges with such payments, such as high fees, hidden charges, or roadblocks in terms of compliance, hindered Pal’s experience when it came to transacting with parties abroad.

Pal’s problems with cross-border payments aligned with IIT Kharagpur alum Ankit Parasher’s longing to build something within the larger fintech space. In 2020, just weeks before a global pandemic locked people inside their homes, the duo launched Salt; a
First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 4:08 PM IST

