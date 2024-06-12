Salt revolutionises B2B cross-border payments for Indian merchants

A few years back when marketing executive Udita Pal was freelancing for companies across European and African countries, it was an uphill task for her to receive payments back to her base in India.

Challenges with such payments, such as high fees, hidden charges, or roadblocks in terms of compliance, hindered Pal’s experience when it came to transacting with parties abroad.

Pal’s problems with cross-border payments aligned with IIT Kharagpur alum Ankit Parasher’s longing to build something within the larger fintech space. In 2020, just weeks before a global pandemic locked people inside their homes, the duo launched Salt; a