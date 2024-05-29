Business Standard
Streamlining business procurement: Inside ProcMart's B2B Marketplace

The startup streamlines indirect procurement by centralising the process onto a single platform, serving as the single point-of-contact between businesses and suppliers

Anish Popli, ProcMart
Anish Popli, CEO, ProcMart

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

Procuring materials for a business can be an arduous task. Historically, companies would place orders with their preferred vendors, each specialising in specific items.

This approach necessitated contacting multiple suppliers, processing separate payments, and coordinating logistics individually — a time-consuming and resource-intensive process.

Enter ProcMart, a startup that has been working to address these inefficiencies. Essentially, the firm eases the way companies do indirect procuring. It brings all parts of the indirect procurement process onto a single platform and act as the single point-of-contact between businesses and suppliers.

Founded in 2015 by Anish Popli, a first-generation entrepreneur and an alumnus
First Published: May 29 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

