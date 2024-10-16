Business Standard
Shoe startup Yoho aims to fill the market gap in comfortable footwear

The direct-to-consumer footwear brand aims to enhance customer experience and product offerings following a Rs 27 crore funding boost. It will deploy the funds to drive business growth and innovation

Yoho
L to R - Prateek Singhal and Ahmad Hushsham, Co-Founders, Yoho

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
6 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 6:58 PM IST

Ahmad Hushsham made a bold choice to transition from a thriving corporate career to pursue his true passion – ensuring customers find the perfect pair of shoes. His entrepreneurial spirit was ignited by a serendipitous encounter with Prateek Singhal at a shoe store in Kanpur. Bonding over their shared dissatisfaction with the lack of focus on footwear comfort, they recognised an untapped market for affordable yet high-quality footwear. Inspired by Ahmad’s decision to quit his corporate career to prioritise customer satisfaction, they set out on a mission to make comfortable footwear accessible to all.

The duo founded direct-to-consumer
Topics : Footwear manufacturers leather and footwear industry Startups

