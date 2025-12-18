Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 06:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Speciale Invest plans ₹1,400 cr Growth Fund II for India's deep-tech scale

Speciale Invest plans ₹1,400 cr Growth Fund II for India's deep-tech scale

The deep-tech-focused venture firm plans to raise ₹1,400 crore for its second growth fund to back companies from Series A, betting India's ecosystem is shifting from research to execution

(L-R) Arjun Rao, Founding Partner, Vishesh Rajaram, Founding Partner and Vijay Jacob, General Partner of Speciale Invest
premium

(L-R) Arjun Rao, Founding Partner, Vishesh Rajaram, Founding Partner and Vijay Jacob, General Partner of Speciale Invest

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 6:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Speciale Invest, a venture firm focused on deep science and technology, is preparing to launch its second growth fund, targeting ₹1,400 crore to back later-stage deep-tech companies. The fund, expected to begin raising capital in the new year, will invest from Series A onwards, aiming to provide the long-term capital needed to scale proven technologies to commercial markets.
 
What is Speciale Invest’s approach to deep-tech investing? 
“Deep-tech has never been about chasing short-term cycles,” said Vishesh Rajaram, founding partner at Speciale Invest. “It is about building institutions that can compound value over decades — often starting with uncomfortable science risk
Topics : Venture Capital Company News Series A funding semiconductor
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon