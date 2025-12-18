Speciale Invest plans ₹1,400 cr Growth Fund II for India's deep-tech scale

Speciale Invest, a venture firm focused on deep science and technology, is preparing to launch its second growth fund, targeting ₹1,400 crore to back later-stage deep-tech companies. The fund, expected to begin raising capital in the new year, will invest from Series A onwards, aiming to provide the long-term capital needed to scale proven technologies to commercial markets.

What is Speciale Invest’s approach to deep-tech investing?

“Deep-tech has never been about chasing short-term cycles,” said Vishesh Rajaram, founding partner at Speciale Invest. “It is about building institutions that can compound value over decades — often starting with uncomfortable science risk