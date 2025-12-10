SPF, govt plan steps to retain and draw back Indian deeptech tech talent

The Startup Policy Forum (SPF) is working with the government on a scheme to facilitate the growth and return of high-tech talent needed for the development of deeptech companies in India, said SPF President and Chief Executive Officer Shweta Rajpal Kohli.

“India has very high entrepreneurial, technology and technical talent. We do think that there is a need to support them (deeptech talent) with the right incentives to stay in India and build out of the country. I think that is where the government can play a big role,” Kohli said.

SPF, launched in December 2024, established a multi-stakeholder deep